Bluffdale Old West Days goes virtual

By Stephanie Yrungaray | [email protected]

July would have marked the 10th year of Bluffdale’s Old West Days, but concerns about the coronavirus have resulted in its cancellation and re-creation as a virtual event.

“[Mayor Derk Timothy] felt like it was the responsible thing for our city to do in light of COVID-19,” said Connie Pavlakis, Old West Days chairperson and Bluffdale city events coordinator. “He didn’t want to have the possibility of putting residents at risk and made that decision early on in order to save the time, effort and funds the Old West Committee typically puts in from this time forward.”

The event, a staple of Bluffdale summers typically has numerous fun family activities, including a PRCA rodeo, “Fun in the Foam,” 5K/10K races, a car show, a parade, midway games and many other events. It takes more than 800 volunteers to make Old West Days successful.

Pavlakis said when they called to tell business sponsors about the event cancellation, many didn’t want refunds, which gave the committee the idea to create virtual Old West Days events that will last throughout the summer.

“This is all sponsor-driven,” said Pavlakis. “We aren’t using taxpayer dollars.”

The Old West Days Committee came up with alternative activities that will be posted on its Facebook and Instagram accounts all summer long.

Some of the online Old West Days activities include The Amazing Race, scavenger hunts, old car show parade, lighted car parade, “not your typical” bingo, rock hunts, yard decor contest, city wide dance-off, Mario Cart tournaments, Kahoot games, garden growing contest, livestock costume contest, virtual 5K, fishing derbies, driveway chalk art contests and a virtual parade of home renovations.

“We are trying to have fun in ways we can right now,” said Pavlakis. “We have a whole bunch of great things planned to support our community, and we have valuable prizes that will make it worthwhile for them.”

Make sure to follow the Old West Days Facebook Page @BluffdaleOldWestDays and Instagram account @bluffdaleoldwestdays to stay in the loop for all of the fun virtual events and contests.




















