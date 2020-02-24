Riverton mayor touts increased law enforcement, reduced debt in State of the City

By Kirk Bradford | [email protected]

Riverton hosted its annual Peak City awards where Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs delivered the City's annual State of the City address. Residents filled up the Old Dome Meeting Hall. The mayor expanded on the progress and highlights the city achieved throughout the year.

Staggs focused on combining the State of the City Address in sync with the organizations and people who would be receiving them later that evening.

There were some milestones the city hit that are separate from the awards.

“We have completed 75% of the initiatives we planned to accomplish by 2022,” Staggs said.

The Riverton Police Department gained nine more officers without any type of increase in taxes because the exit from the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service area in 2018 made up that difference.

“Leaving the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service Area in 2018 has resulted in about a 20% savings to residents,” Staggs said. “That breaks down currently to about $1.2 million in savings from property taxes.”

Other highlights included the numbers on utilities. Riverton residences have the lowest utilities in Salt Lake County. The general service fund or, “rainy day fund,” is currently just slightly below the state limit and a little above $3.1 million.

Staggs expressed his confidence in the city's current financial position.

“We have reduced our total debt by 30% in the past five years,” he said. “We owed $49 million five years ago, and today we are at $35 million. That’s $1,100 dollars per person down to about 800.”

Staggs closed his portion of the State of the City saying, “I believe more than ever now our city is financially secure, safe and prepared for future growth and challenges. Rest assured, your governing body is listening; we are learning, and we are continuing to lead. We should all be proud of our progress and confidence in the future outlook of our city." it amounted to anThe

The City’s Peak awards were announced following the Staggs’ speech by Greg Summerhays of the South Valley Chamber. The chamber is newly partnered with Riverton and presented the awards at the event together for the first time.

The chamber currently represents more than 500,000 employees throughout hundreds of small, medium and large corporations. The chamber provides resources, programs and assists its members as they advocate throughout the year.

The Peak Awards honor business leaders specifically in Riverton. These award winners are reported to be selected based on their combined efforts in two areas: First, for their service throughout the community; and secondly, for providing strength to the community through years of dedicated service in a particular field

The Award for Large Business of the Year went to CenterCal Properties, LLC. it currently owns and operates the Mountain View Village in Riverton. The company started its first phase in 2018 and is anchored by Harmons with the surrounding area offering retail space and a variety of dining choices. The company broke ground on the second phase last year and intends for the more retail, dining and the addition of a luxury theatre. The accolade expressed gratitude for Mountain View Village’s impact on Riverton and to date it is unmatched by any other development in the city’s history.

The Award for Small Business of the Year was granted to SEO Werkz. it is a local Riverton company that has experienced tremendous growth in the last two years under the leadership of founder and CEO Paul Staten. The company was ranked on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest growing companies in America in 2017 and remained on the Inc. 5000 list 2018 and 2019. It is cited with using a series of expert-level customer-facing strategies that have established a pattern of positive return on investment trajectories for companies throughout the United States.

The Business Man of the Year Award was given to Todd Neubert. As the new Riverton Hospital administrator, Neubert was credited with having a huge impact on the Riverton community by creating partnerships that improve health outcomes. While under his leadership, Intermountain Riverton Hospital has established a partnership with the Riverton Library to provide and distribute the lifesaving overdose defense medication Naloxone in kits that are available to the public. The other areas of merit supporting the community include the Riverton HOPE Walk and Half Marathon.

The Business Woman of the Year Award was given to Juliana Martin. She opened her first business in September 2018 with just 25 students. It grew quickly from operating below her home in the converted basement studio. The West Point Ballet currently has more than 160 students who travel from both Utah County and Salt Lake County to learn. In addition to the business, Martin gives back to the community by teaching free ballet classes at Riverton Library once a month, exposing hundreds of children to ballet that may not have had the opportunity to experience it otherwise.

The Mayors Service Award was given to Pam Henderson. Henderson was cited as the most deserving of the inaugural Mayor’s Service Award due to the various areas she is committed to throughout the Riverton community. Henderson is the current volunteer adviser for the Riverton Youth Council. She is also a member of the Riverton City Events and Inclusion Committee. She was praised by Staggs as, “an example of a resident who is committed to making the community better by being extremely supportive of events, initiatives and frequently spends time to volunteer and serve in a variety of capacities, often without recognition.”

The Award for Excellence in Public Safety was given to Officer Tanner Grow of the Riverton Police Department. Since its inception last year, Grow is credited with providing expert-level policing reports and served as a mentor to young officers. Staggs described Grow as a “very conscientious and observant officer who takes seriously his responsibility to spend time in Riverton neighborhoods protecting the citizens and their property. He exemplifies RPD’s customer service model and exhibits kindness and compassion in the performance of his duties. He is an invaluable asset to the Riverton Police Department.”

The Award for Outstanding City Employee went to Trace Robinson.

“I have a bit here to read, but I want to say, he is a phenomenal employee who can think outside the box,” Staggs said.

Serving as Riverton City’s public works director and city engineer, Robinson has been employed by the city since August of 2007. Staggs described him as, “the prime example of an employee who understands the city’s vision and mission.” Under his leadership, Riverton City has been awarded millions of dollars in grants for critical infrastructure projects. He is widely respected throughout the county and state in his field. Staggs said his expertise and dedication to the city have benefited the community in countless ways.





