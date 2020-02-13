Riverton Teachers, Students Honored for their ‘Excellence in Education’

By Kirk Bradford | [email protected]

On Jan. 7, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, along with the newest members of the Riverton City Council, presented the “Choice Awards.” Newly sworn-in council member Claude Wells was jokingly told he was being initiated with his first duties on the Council of presenting awards to two elementary students and one teacher from Riverton Elementary School.

This first student, Ruth Richins, is currently a first grade student who shyly smiled standing in front of many to receive her award. Ruth’s father accompanied his daughter to the pulpit for the award and reading of the citation.

Richins’ award citations read, “Ruth is an amazing student; she works hard and completes all her work. She takes pride in her work and does her best. Ruth is caring and shows compassion to others. She will always help a classmate and works with anyone in need. Ruth always has a smile on her face and is happy all the time. She is a leader and always does the right thing.”

Landon Ogden was the second student picked to receive an award. Ogden is currently in the third grade and was all smiles as he stood up in front of the crowded meeting for his award.

The citation read, “Landon is kind, responsible, willing to learn, and demonstrates a lot of grit when things get hard. He makes right decisions and makes sure that he is doing the correct things. He looks out to include others even when he maybe a little more on the quiet/shy side. He's one of those silent ones who get overlooked at times because he is silently doing the good and right things without drawing attention to himself. He is a great student who deserves to be given some attention for all the good he does.”

Hannah Romero was awarded the choice award for her role as a fifth grade teacher at Riverton Elementary School. Romero’s award citation read, “Hannah is a very talented teacher who cares about her students immensely. She is a great team player and is always willing to take on the new school-wide initiatives which can involve many challenges. She is an asset to Riverton Elementary.”

Richins, Ogden and Romero received an ovation from the city council and those in the audience.