LISTEN: Mayor Trent Staggs appears on new City Journals podcast

Jan 27, 2020 09:57AM ● By Bryan Scott
Have you heard that the City Journals has started a podcast? There's already seven episodes, the most recent of which you can listen to right here. 

In this episode we meet Mayor Trent Staggs of Riverton. Mayor Staggs tells us a little bit about himself, a quick recap of some exciting things in 2019 and then those things he is looking forward to in 2020. 
