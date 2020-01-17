Silverwolves prevail with gritty victory over Mustangs

In a hotly contested game that featured several lead changes, two technical fouls and a monster fourth quarter from Riverton's senior trio of Ava Miller, Kinlee Hatfield and Hailey Burt, the Silverwolves prevailed over the Herriman Mustangs 57-50.



Herriman held the lead for the majority of the game. Riverton (8-5, 2-1) took leads in both the second and fourth quarters only to be pegged back immediately by the Mustangs (11-2, 2-1). But with several minutes left in the game, the Silverwolves slowly took over due to sharper execution on the offensive end and more discipline on the defensive end, which is exactly what Riverton head coach Jodi Lee asked from her team in the huddle before the fourth quarter began.



Down 44-43, Hatfield hit a clutch three-pointer to make it 46-44 after some excellent ball movement. Herriman's Jayda Van Dyke responded with an impressive layup around her defender to tie it up, but efficient passing again led to a layup for Miller and a 48-46 lead the Silverwolves would never relinquish.



Herriman, who was coming off a 47-36 away victory at Bingham two nights before, jumped out to an early lead in the first half led by guard Lexi Jensen. The first half ended 25-20 for the Mustangs after a steal and buzzer beater shot from Ainzlee Enger.



The second half proved more difficult for Herriman's offense, limited with its two leading scorers fouling out in the fourth quarter -- Jensen and Callie Davis. But Van Dyke almost willed her team to victory with all of her 10 points coming in the second half.



But the night proved to be Riverton's as Miller finished with an impressive 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. It was her agressive play at the rim in the second half which helped Riverton to consistently score points, avoiding the long scoring draughts it hit in the first half.



Hatfield's 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half, many of which came at the right moment to stymie Herriman's momentum.



Burt's stat line of seven points (including five important second half free throws), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals also contributed to Riverton's huge win.



The game was intense from the start with the game featuring a few fiery moments. Minutes into the game, Riverton's Hanna Roberts squared up to Herriman's Kylee Cheesman after a contested shot at the basket. But the technical fouls came on the same sequence in the final minute as Burt brought down a rebound only to be fouled by Van Dyke, who had wrapped her arm around Burt's neck. Burt then threw the ball in frustration at the empty bleachers behind the basket, leading to a double technical for both players.



The win, along with Bingham and Copper Hills victories, now creates a log jam at the top of Region 3 with a four-way tie for first.



Riverton next goes on the road to play Bingham on Jan. 23 while Herriman stays at home to play West. The rematch between these two teams will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Riverton High School.



